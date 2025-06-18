Left Menu

Paank Condemns Harassment of Baloch Sisters Amid Legal Struggles

Paank criticizes ongoing harassment of Nadia Baloch and her sister in Hudda Jail, linked to persecution of their sister, Mahrang Baloch. Legal document signings obstructed, prompting a prison protest. Paank urges Pakistani authorities to ensure rights, cease harassment, and uphold justice in Balochistan.

  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement's human rights wing, Paank, has decried the persistent harassment and egregious legal rights violations targeting Nadia Baloch and her sister at Hudda Jail, Quetta, as reported on June 17. This ordeal is tied to the ongoing persecution of their sibling, Mahrang Baloch, a noted human rights activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader, long persecuted for her peaceful campaigns against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Nadia Baloch disclosed that the jail superintendent refused to endorse crucial legal documents, submitted on June 16, 2025, impeding legal efforts for Mahrang Baloch. This refusal, allegedly directed by the Inspector General, breaches both Pakistan's Constitution and its international human rights responsibilities. Paank revealed on X, "Nadia Baloch and her sister endured insults, threats, and intimidation within the prison. The superintendent remarked, 'Do whatever you want, I will not sign these documents.' The sisters initiated a peaceful sit-in within the jail at 10 am on June 17, calling for respect of their legal entitlements.

Paank voiced grave concerns over reports of ongoing harassment, including heavy police deployment and attempts to confiscate the protesters' mobile devices to stifle communication. These actions are perceived as efforts to mute Mahrang Baloch and her family, who face false accusations, surveillance, and restricted movement. Paank has urged Pakistani authorities to ensure the signing of legal documents, halt harassment of the Baloch sisters, investigate the superintendent and Inspector General's actions, and safeguard the Baloch family's rights and safety. "Justice and accountability in Balochistan will not be stifled by intimidation or unlawful measures," Paank declared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

