Nepal Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Warnings Issued Amid Early Monsoon
The District Administrations of Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk have issued warnings about heavy rainfall, prompted by alerts from China. Residents are urged to stay vigilant, with particular caution advised for those living near rivers. This early and potentially intense monsoon season poses significant risks of floods and landslides across Nepal.
In response to warnings from Chinese authorities, the District Administration Offices of Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk have issued alerts for heavy rainfall anticipated in the adjoining Tibet region through the weekend.
The offices cautioned residents, especially those near the Bhotekoshi and Sunkoshi rivers, to stay vigilant, highlighting potential hazards.
Early monsoons and expected intense rains this year heighten the risk for floods and landslides, with projections suggesting millions could be affected, particularly in Lumbini and Bagmati provinces.
