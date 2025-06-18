Nepal Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Warnings Issued Amid Early Monsoon

In response to warnings from Chinese authorities, the District Administration Offices of Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk have issued alerts for heavy rainfall anticipated in the adjoining Tibet region through the weekend.

The offices cautioned residents, especially those near the Bhotekoshi and Sunkoshi rivers, to stay vigilant, highlighting potential hazards.

Early monsoons and expected intense rains this year heighten the risk for floods and landslides, with projections suggesting millions could be affected, particularly in Lumbini and Bagmati provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)