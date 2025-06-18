Left Menu

Nepal on High Alert as Heavy Rainfall Predicted from Tibet

The Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk district authorities have issued an alert due to expected heavy rainfall from Tibet, urging locals to remain vigilant, especially those near rivers. With monsoons arriving early, above-average rainfall is likely this year, posing increased risk of floods and landslides across Nepal.

Representative Image (File Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Authorities in Sindhupalchowk and Kavrepalanchowk have issued warnings of expected heavy rainfall from the adjoining Tibet region, advising residents to remain on high alert until the weekend. Local officials have cautioned that areas near the Bhotekoshi/Sunkoshi rivers are particularly susceptible to flood risks.

Deputy Chief District Officer Ganesh Nepali emphasized the need for vigilance in specific municipal areas. Meanwhile, Kavrepalanchowk Chief District Officer Kiran Thapa confirmed communication with Chinese authorities over potential weather threats that have led to the activation of security protocols.

The early arrival of monsoon clouds has raised concerns over increased potential for disasters such as floods and landslides. Officials from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority anticipate significant impact, potentially affecting millions across several provinces.

