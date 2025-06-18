Strategic Ties: Croatia Backs India in Global Anti-Terror Push

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has described terrorism as the 'biggest threat to global stability,' aligning closely with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the issue. Croatia and India seek to bolster cooperative efforts in areas such as defence, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, and information technology, according to statements made during Plenkovic's visit.

The Croatian leader expressed condolences to India over the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives. Highlighting the volatile global security landscape, he stressed the need for influential global powers to contribute to achieving peace, further underscoring Croatia's understanding of India's anti-terrorism message.

Plenkovic noted the signing of memoranda covering cooperation in agriculture, culture, and science, alongside a partnership between the Indian Council for Culture Relations and the University of Zagreb. Discussion also centered on advancing a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union and Modi's proposed economic corridor connecting India, the Middle East, and Europe, seen as key opportunities for Croatia as a Mediterranean entry point.