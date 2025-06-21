PTI Criticizes Government Over 'Absurd' Economic Data and Calls for Reforms

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has voiced strong concerns over economic data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). According to a report by Dawn, PTI officials labeled the data as 'absurd' and accused the government of misleading international financial bodies. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, criticized the government's dependence on what he termed outdated and unreliable statistics, warning it could impede evidence-based policymaking.

During a Ministry of Commerce briefing, Ayub highlighted 'glaring inconsistencies' in PBS data. He pointed out the anomaly that reported an increase in donkey populations but not in mules, thereby questioning the accuracy of data shaping national policies. He argued that a significant portion of agricultural data is livestock-based, which leads to misleading sectoral analysis and policy decisions. Ayub illustrated the economic stagnation as akin to 'driving at 20 km/h on a motorway,' stifled by outdated data while global competitors advance using real-time analytics.

AYub urged adopting modern data collection methods and independent audits, emphasizing the need for reforms to align tariffs with industrial necessities. PTI proposed digitizing PBS with AI-driven analytics, creating accessible data platforms, and incorporating exporters in policy discussions. Ayub stressed that 'a 21st-century economy cannot run on 20th-century statistics,' urging the government to ensure data transparency for economic revitalization. PTI also showed solidarity with Iran in its conflict with Israel, cautioning that prolonged tensions could disrupt global oil supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)