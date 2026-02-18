Prahlad Joshi Showcases AI-Driven Reforms in PDS at AI Summit

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Prahlad Joshi, today visited the exhibition pavilion on AI-enabled innovations transforming India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) at the India-AI Impact Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

The pavilion, titled “AI-Empowered Innovations for Public Distribution”, has been jointly organised by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP).

Free Foodgrains for 80 Crore Beneficiaries

Addressing the Summit, Shri Joshi underscored the unprecedented scale of India’s food security programme, noting that over 80 crore beneficiaries receive free foodgrains under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

“This initiative is unmatched in scale globally. Our commitment is to ensure that every grain procured reaches the intended beneficiary efficiently and transparently,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that technology-driven reforms have significantly reduced leakages and strengthened accountability, making the PDS more efficient and citizen-centric.

₹250 Crore Saved Through AI-Based Supply Chain Optimisation

Shri Joshi emphasised the impact of Anna Chakra, an AI-powered supply chain optimisation system for foodgrain transportation.

By analysing demand patterns, stock availability and logistics routes, the system has resulted in savings of nearly ₹250 crore in public funds through reduced transportation costs, shorter transit times and improved supply-chain resilience.

AI-Based Grievance Redressal Reaches 20 Lakh Beneficiaries Monthly

The Minister also highlighted ASHA (Anna Sahayata Holistic Solution), an AI-enabled grievance redressal platform that contacts nearly 20 lakh beneficiaries every month to gather feedback.

The collected data is forwarded to district administrations for timely resolution, ensuring accountability at the grassroots level.

Key Digital Innovations in India’s PDS

SMART PDS

A unified national digital backbone integrating ration card management, procurement, allocation, storage, transportation, fair price shop operations, biometric authentication and grievance redressal.Real-time analytics dashboards enable data-driven decisions at Central and State levels.

Anna Chakra

An AI-based system optimising foodgrain transportation through predictive demand analysis and route planning.

Depot Darpan

A smart warehousing monitoring platform ensuring improved infrastructure management, hygiene standards and storage safety.

Automatic Grain Analysers

Digital quality-testing systems enhancing transparency and objectivity in procurement, strengthening farmer confidence.

Citizen-Centric Digital Platforms

ASHA: Multilingual grievance redressal and feedback platform

SCAN: Intelligent document processing for faster and transparent subsidy claim settlement

Annapurti Grain ATMs: Biometric-enabled automated dispensing machines ensuring dignified and accurate distribution

Global Collaboration with WFP

Senior officials present included Shri Sanjiv Chopra, Secretary, DFPD; Mr Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and COO, WFP; and Ms Elizabeth Faure, WFP India Country Director.

The collaboration with WFP reflects India’s commitment to aligning global best practices with national digital public infrastructure.

AI Strengthening National Food Security

The initiatives showcased at the Summit demonstrate how Artificial Intelligence and digital public infrastructure are strengthening India’s food security architecture at population scale.

By integrating analytics, automation and citizen feedback systems, the Government aims to ensure that the world’s largest food distribution programme remains transparent, leak-proof and efficient.