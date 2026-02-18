Left Menu

Turkey's Bold Step Toward Peace: Legal Reforms and PKK Disarmament Process

A Turkish parliamentary commission is advancing legal reforms linked to the PKK's disarmament, aiming to end over four decades of conflict. The PKK, classified as a terrorist group, has halted attacks and plans to disarm, prompting reforms for political participation and compliance with human rights rulings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Turkish parliamentary commission is scheduled to vote on a pivotal report combining legal reforms with the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This development is a crucial move toward concluding a violent conflict that has plagued the region for over forty years.

The PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, paused its attacks last year, signaling its intention to disband and integrate its members into politics—conditional on Ankara's legal reforms. The report suggests that the judiciary should review and adjust legislation in line with European human rights standards.

Formed in August 2025, the commission supports a potential new phase to resolve the conflict, which has claimed over 40,000 lives and hindered economic progress in Turkey's Kurdish southeast. The report's approval would mark a vital shift in addressing the issues at a legislative level, under President Erdogan's leadership.

