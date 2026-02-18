Left Menu

Turkey Considers Legal Reforms for Peace with PKK

A Turkish parliamentary commission is set to vote on a draft report aimed at facilitating the disarmament of the PKK, an outlawed group. The report, proposing legal reforms and urging compliance with human rights rulings, is part of Turkey's effort to end a decades-long conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:42 IST
In a significant move towards peace, a Turkish parliamentary commission is scheduled to vote on a report designed to aid the disarmament of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). This initiative marks a vital step in addressing the over 40-year conflict that has profoundly affected Turkey.

The 60-page report details proposals for legal reforms coinciding with the PKK's disarmament. It emphasizes the need for the judiciary to align with European Court of Human Rights and Constitutional Court rulings, aiming for a 'terrorism-free Turkey' while bolstering democracy.

Should the report gain approval, the peace process advances to legislative discussions. This provides President Erdogan a chance to resolve a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and impacted economic growth, particularly in southeastern Turkey. The commission's formation in August 2025 underscores a renewed commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

