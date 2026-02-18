Turkish Parliamentary Committee Advocates New Peace Reforms with PKK

In a significant move towards peace, a Turkish parliamentary committee has proposed a series of reforms aimed at advancing dialogue with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The recommendations, approved by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, suggest legal measures for PKK members who renounce violence.

The committee's report emphasizes state security's role in verifying that the PKK has disarmed, as this represents the most crucial step in the peace process. While the report does not extend parole to the PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, it calls for improved detention conditions following the European Court of Human Rights' guidance.

The proposed reforms also include broad democratization efforts, ensuring freedom of expression and reevaluating media laws. Despite not offering a blanket amnesty, it recommends individual evaluations of fighters' cases. This initiative aligns with a broader strategy to foster unity and reconciliation within the country.

