Yoga Unites Bangladesh and India on International Day Celebration

The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Dhaka by the Indian High Commission, emphasizing Yoga's role in fostering cultural ties and promoting global wellness. The event highlighted the historical bond between India and Bangladesh and featured diverse participation, including Yoga demonstrations and felicitations for senior practitioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:06 IST
Indian High Commission celebrates International Day of Yoga in Dhaka (Images/ High Commission of India, Dhaka). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The High Commission of India celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga in Dhaka, marking a significant cultural event attended by numerous enthusiasts and dignitaries. Speaking at the event, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, emphasized Yoga's global influence as a lifestyle for millions, transcending cultural and national boundaries.

Highlighting the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', Verma stressed the practice's dual role in individual wellness and planetary sustainability. He linked the celebrations to the deep-rooted cultural ties and historical connections between India and Bangladesh, recalling their shared struggles during the 1971 Liberation War.

Director of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre, Ann Mary George, celebrated Yoga's international journey, tracing it back to a proposal by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. The day featured mass participation in Yoga sessions in Dhaka, with notable demonstrations by leading Yoga institutions and recognition of veteran practitioners over 70.

(With inputs from agencies.)

