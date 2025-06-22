Three Months of Silence: The Incarceration of Mahrang Baloch

Three months have passed since the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, central organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, on March 22, 2025. This date remains imprinted in the minds of every Baloch family resisting enforced disappearances and state repression.

In an emotional audio message, her sister, Nadia Baloch, described Mahrang's only 'crime' as speaking truth to power and questioning tyranny. The family's quest for justice led them to the Balochistan High Court, but instead of receiving fair treatment, they faced suspicion and humiliation. This detention, according to the BYC, is part of a long-standing oppression of Baloch dissent.

Further complicating their plight, state-backed media launched a smear campaign against Mahrang, falsely accusing her of conspiracy. Even family visits to jail are marred by hostility and humiliation. The BYC insists that in Balochistan, the pursuit of education or justice is punished, yet Dr. Mahrang's unwavering resolve to educate and empower remains untarnished despite her incarceration.

