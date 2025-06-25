Altaf Hussain Calls on Modi to Advocate for Mohajirs Facing Atrocities

In a heartfelt appeal, Altaf Hussain, the exiled leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out against what he terms as 'systematic state atrocities' and 'genocide' against the Mohajir community in Pakistan. Hussain's plea was delivered via a TikTok address, as he condemned Pakistan's political and military elite for labeling Mohajirs, who migrated from India during the 1947 Partition, as traitors and Indian spies.

Hussain urged PM Modi to urgently address the human rights violations committed by the Pakistan Army, specifically citing military operations that began on June 19, 1992, against the Mohajirs. 'The campaign of state-sponsored violence initiated on that day remains ongoing even today,' Hussain stated, emphasizing the historical and cultural connections between Mohajirs and India, highlighting their Indian ancestry and the injustices they face in Pakistan.

Appealing for India's empathy, Hussain asked the Indian government to extend the same support to Mohajirs as they did to those who migrated to India. 'Your voice holds significant influence on the international stage. Use that power to advocate for the voiceless,' he urged, calling on all Indian leaders to voice the struggles of Mohajirs and ensure their plight is heard globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)