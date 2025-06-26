SCO Defence Ministers' Conclave: A Push for Regional Security and Cooperation

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers convened at the Qingdao International Conference Centre, the site of the 2018 SCO Summit, amid ongoing discussions in Qingdao, China. The meeting spanning June 25 to 26, unites member states to deliberate on pressing regional and global security challenges.

Core topics on the agenda include international and regional peace and security, combating terrorism collaboratively, and strengthening ties among the SCO member states' defence ministries. Notably, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov during the summit.

The event follows Singh's Thursday arrival, where he was met by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun. Singh, along with Admiral Dong and other leaders, posed for a group photograph before the formal sessions began.

Subsequently, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reached the venue. The Defence Ministry's press release highlighted India's dedication to the SCO's principles, International peace, regional security, eliminating terrorism, and enhancing economic initiatives. Singh also scheduled bilateral discussions with several defence ministers, including counterparts from China and Russia.

India places significant emphasis on the SCO's role in fostering multilateralism and collaboration in politics, security, economy, and interpersonal connections in the region. The Ministry emphasized that SCO's policies adhere to principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference, and equality among member states.

The SCO, formed in 2001, became home to India as a full member in 2017. India also chaired the organization in 2023. The member countries encompass India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. The organization aims to promote unity under China's 2025 theme, "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move."

(With inputs from agencies.)