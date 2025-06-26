Currency Conspiracy: Iranian National Arrested in Deceptive Dollar Swap at Delhi Airport

Authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi have arrested an Iranian national, Fatemah Akbari, in connection with a sophisticated currency swap fraud, reportedly swindling a US citizen of $700. The incident, recorded in FIR No. 447/25, details how the victim, Baldev Singh, was approached while unloading luggage by two Iranian nationals with a child.

The accomplices engaged Singh in conversation, requesting to see his Indian currency for their child and then his US dollars. Singh handed them nine $100 bills, which were stealthily substituted. Once returned, the notes appeared genuine on the surface but concealed Indian rupees inside, defrauding the victim of substantial cash.

Police outlined their investigation through CCTV, tracing a Renault Triber linked to another Delhi resident, ultimately leading to Akbari's arrest. Fatemah Akbari confessed to exploiting foreign nationals for financial gain, operating mainly around prominent areas like Lajpat Nagar and Connaught Place. Efforts are underway to locate her accomplice husband and dismantle the fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)