Baloch Yakjehti Committee Accuses Pakistani Authorities of Illegal Detentions

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee alleges that Pakistani authorities are unlawfully extending the detention of its leaders beyond the permissible period as outlined by the Maintenance of Public Order law. Despite their detention terms having expired, individuals like Dr. Mahrang Baloch remain in custody without constitutional or legal justification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:55 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has accused Pakistani authorities of unlawfully extending the detention of its leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch, beyond constitutionally allowed limits under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law, according to The Balochistan Post.

Dr. Sabiha Baloch, a central leader of BYC, highlighted that their leadership remains in detention despite the expiration of their 90-day term. Article 10 of Pakistan's Constitution mandates a review board assessment within this timeframe, yet this right has been denied.

The BYC claims Dr. Mahrang Baloch and activist Beebow Baloch were detained on March 22, while Bibarg Baloch was taken on March 19 and held incommunicado before being transferred to Hudda Jail. The official by-laws required judicial review, which has not occurred. Additional activists are also reportedly held without legal justification, raising fears of continued unlawful detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

