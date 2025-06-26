Left Menu

UAE Tourism: A Powerhouse of Global Growth and Sustainability

The UAE tourism sector has recorded a significant growth in 2024, with a GDP contribution of AED257.3 billion, reflecting a 26% rise from 2019. Strategic efforts by UAE have positioned it as a top global tourism destination while ensuring sustainability and economic diversification.

Flag of UAE. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) recently unveiled a report that celebrates the exceptional performance of the UAE's travel and tourism sector in 2024. The report highlights a robust GDP contribution of AED257.3 billion, or USD 70.1 billion, which accounts for 13% of the national economy.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum lauded the sector's achievements, noting the UAE's emergence as a leading destination for international tourist spending. Emphasizing economic diversification, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri credited strategic tourism initiatives for enhancing the nation's global appeal.

The WTTC report details significant upticks in both international and domestic visitor spending, alongside a focus on sustainability and employment generation. The UAE's tourism strategy aligns with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, aiming for a GDP contribution of AED450 billion and 40 million hotel guests by the next decade.

