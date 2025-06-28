Left Menu

Montana Meets Magic: American Delegates Enchanted by India

Ten representatives from Montana, including students and chaperones, visit India on a study trip. They praise their experience, describing India as 'magical' and unique. The trip offers insights into India's diverse culture, cuisine, and landscapes, challenging preconceived notions. The delegation was selected following their participation in academic competitions.

Group of representatives on a study visit to India (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an engaging cultural exchange, the national capital has welcomed a delegation of ten representatives from Montana, USA. Comprised of high school students and their chaperones, the group is on a study visit to India, which has been described as 'magical' and filled with unique experiences.

Speaking to ANI, Jason Smith of the Montana World Affairs Council highlighted the enriching experience of visiting India again, especially through the perspectives of young, eager students. He praised India's warm hospitality, diverse sights, and unique sounds, noting the delightful culinary experiences in Delhi compared to rural Montana.

Clara Depuy and other members of the delegation expressed excitement about exploring India's rich flora and fauna, which differ significantly from what they know back home. This visit challenges their preconceived notions and offers a deeper understanding of Indian culture and lifestyle. Selected for their outstanding academic participation back home, the group continues to be warmly embraced by their Indian hosts.

