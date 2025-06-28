The TV BRICS International Media Network has formed a strategic alliance with Russia's Federal Centre for Agricultural Export Development, known as Agroexport, to champion Russian agro-industrial products across BRICS+ countries. The agreement was sealed at the 28th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, with TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov and Agroexport Director Ilya Ilyushin officiating the ceremony, according to TV BRICS.

This collaboration seeks to bolster the global perception of Russia's agricultural sector by spotlighting top national producers, promoting Russian merchandise in international markets, and fostering export-driven growth among agro-processing firms, as noted by TV BRICS. Agroexport Director Ilya Ilyushin emphasized the media's vital role in aiding Russia's agro-industrial sector and forming a positive industry image. He highlighted the need for global dialogue among amicable nations, expressing confidence in the partnership's capability to effectively convey crucial information on BRICS trade relations to a global audience.

TV BRICS Chairman Ivan Polyakov stressed the initiative's strategic alignment with food security and sustainable agriculture, core elements of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. He reiterated these themes as ongoing priorities for TV BRICS' media coverage. Building on past successes, like the Agroparallels documentary series with Brazil's Agro+ TV, Polyakov announced the launch of a new project, BRICS GRAIN, slated for 2025, focusing on agricultural diplomacy and expanding ties with the Global South and East.

