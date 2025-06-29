Left Menu

Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China

Severe flooding in Rongjiang County, Guizhou Province, has prompted authorities to activate the highest emergency response. Over 41,000 people have been relocated, with the local flood level exceeding the safe mark. Relief efforts are underway with significant government support to address this natural disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:38 IST
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China
Flood in China (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Heavy flooding has struck Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, forcing authorities to escalate their emergency flood response to its highest level, as reported by Xinhua. The Shihuichang Hydrological Station on the Duliu River observed water levels at 253.06 meters, surpassing the critical level by 1.56 meters.

In reaction, the local flood control and drought relief headquarters elevated their emergency response from Level II to Level I, the most severe status in China's four-tier weather warning system. As of Saturday evening, more than 41,574 people from 11,992 households had been evacuated to safer locations, according to Xinhua.

To bolster relief operations, over 1,000 soldiers equipped with heavy machinery, including excavators and bulldozers, have been mobilized. Additionally, the National Development and Reform Commission allocated 200 million yuan (about $28 million) to aid disaster relief efforts in Guizhou Province.

Persistent rainstorms since June 24 have led to catastrophic flooding in Rongjiang. By midday Thursday, six fatalities were reported, per Xinhua. Concurrently, Al Jazeera noted that at least six people died, and over 80,000 were displaced following floods in Guizhou, exacerbated by a tropical depression's landfall.

State broadcaster CCTV described the flooding in Rongjiang County as "exceptionally large" since Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025