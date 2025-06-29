Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China

Heavy flooding has struck Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, forcing authorities to escalate their emergency flood response to its highest level, as reported by Xinhua. The Shihuichang Hydrological Station on the Duliu River observed water levels at 253.06 meters, surpassing the critical level by 1.56 meters.

In reaction, the local flood control and drought relief headquarters elevated their emergency response from Level II to Level I, the most severe status in China's four-tier weather warning system. As of Saturday evening, more than 41,574 people from 11,992 households had been evacuated to safer locations, according to Xinhua.

To bolster relief operations, over 1,000 soldiers equipped with heavy machinery, including excavators and bulldozers, have been mobilized. Additionally, the National Development and Reform Commission allocated 200 million yuan (about $28 million) to aid disaster relief efforts in Guizhou Province.

Persistent rainstorms since June 24 have led to catastrophic flooding in Rongjiang. By midday Thursday, six fatalities were reported, per Xinhua. Concurrently, Al Jazeera noted that at least six people died, and over 80,000 were displaced following floods in Guizhou, exacerbated by a tropical depression's landfall.

State broadcaster CCTV described the flooding in Rongjiang County as "exceptionally large" since Tuesday.