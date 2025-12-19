Left Menu

Swift Evacuation Saves 1,000 at Thane Wedding Blaze

Over 1,000 wedding guests were successfully evacuated without injury after a midnight fire broke out at a banquet hall in Thane, Maharashtra. Timely action by fire officials, who deployed two engines and a rescue vehicle, averted what could have been a major tragedy. The fire's cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:32 IST
A potential disaster was averted when over 1,000 guests escaped unscathed from a wedding reception in Thane, Maharashtra, after a fire broke out Thursday night.

The incident began when mandap decorations ignited outside the Blue Roof Club, but quick thinking by officials led to an efficient evacuation.

Fire personnel effectively controlled the situation, utilizing two engines and a rescue vehicle to douse the flames by midnight. The root cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

