Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Falter Amid Escalating Tensions

The anticipated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have faltered as Russian advances intensify, particularly in Ukraine's eastern regions. Despite facing challenges, Ukraine is countering with developed domestic weaponry. The conflict shows signs of extending past 2026 due to external geopolitical factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:13 IST
Explosion lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Attempts at peace between Russia and Ukraine took a hit this Sunday, as Russian efforts to claim more of Ukraine's eastern territories intensified. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his belief that Russians and Ukrainians are 'one people', suggesting a broad claim over Ukraine's sovereignty.

Despite these challenges, Ukrainian forces have launched counterattacks and are bolstering their domestic weapons manufacturing. Russia's economy, meanwhile, struggles under wartime conditions. With 111,000 Russian troops amassed along a key section of the frontline, tensions are high, marked by frequent clashes in areas like Pokrovsk, Donetsk.

Ukrainian military official Oleksandr Syrskyi reported success in halting Russian advances in Sumy. While the Russian push is said to be slowing, there are ongoing significant conflicts. The Kremlin's goal of seizing the entirety of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions seems unlikely to achieve any speedy resolution, with projections extending the conflict into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

