Attempts at peace between Russia and Ukraine took a hit this Sunday, as Russian efforts to claim more of Ukraine's eastern territories intensified. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated his belief that Russians and Ukrainians are 'one people', suggesting a broad claim over Ukraine's sovereignty.

Despite these challenges, Ukrainian forces have launched counterattacks and are bolstering their domestic weapons manufacturing. Russia's economy, meanwhile, struggles under wartime conditions. With 111,000 Russian troops amassed along a key section of the frontline, tensions are high, marked by frequent clashes in areas like Pokrovsk, Donetsk.

Ukrainian military official Oleksandr Syrskyi reported success in halting Russian advances in Sumy. While the Russian push is said to be slowing, there are ongoing significant conflicts. The Kremlin's goal of seizing the entirety of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions seems unlikely to achieve any speedy resolution, with projections extending the conflict into 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)