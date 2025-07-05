Left Menu

Microsoft Closes Pakistan Office Amid Strategic Shift to Cloud

Microsoft has closed its Pakistan office, impacting five employees, as part of a global shift towards AI and SaaS models. This move, confirmed by the tech giant, reflects a broader trend of minimizing physical presence in favor of cloud-based operations. The Ministry of IT clarifies it's not an exit from Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:21 IST
Microsoft Closes Pakistan Office Amid Strategic Shift to Cloud
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strategic realignment, Microsoft has shuttered its office in Pakistan, resulting in the layoff of five employees, reported Dawn. The closure was highlighted by a LinkedIn post from Jawad Rehman, the former head of Microsoft Pakistan, who cited insider sources confirming the tech giant's official withdrawal from on-ground operations in the country.

Microsoft, which previously maintained a small on-ground presence in Pakistan, will now rely on foreign offices and local partners to serve its customers, noted Dawn. A Microsoft spokesperson stated that the company will continue to support Pakistani clients through its expansive partner organizations and nearby regional offices, a strategy already effectively implemented in other countries.

According to Dawn, Microsoft's decision aligns with its global restructuring strategy towards artificial intelligence and Software-as-a-Service models. This week, the corporation announced a four percent reduction in its worldwide workforce, cutting nearly 9,000 jobs out of 2,28,000 employees following similar layoffs in May. The Ministry of IT and Telecommunications reassured that the shift signifies a transition to a cloud-based, partner-led approach rather than a complete exit from Pakistan.

Tech expert Habibullah Khan told Dawn that as firms worldwide transition from on-premise to SaaS models, local market physical presence is diminishing. He stressed that Microsoft's exit is dictated by global trends and strategic decisions, not commentary on Pakistan's technological landscape. Dawn pointed out similar moves by multinationals like Careem, though Khan assured that Microsoft's choice is motivated by cost-efficiency and strategic alignments rather than regional instability.

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025