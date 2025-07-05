Left Menu

Sindhi nationalist leader Shafi Burfat cautions against the dangers of global power conflicts spilling over to smaller nations. He warns of Pakistan's expansionist plans under the 'Greater Punjab' agenda and calls for Sindhi unity and resistance to preserve cultural identity amidst potential geopolitical upheavals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 15:09 IST
Sindhi Leader Warns of Potential Global and Regional Conflict Repercussions
Shafi Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) (Image: X/@shafiburfat). Image Credit: ANI
In a stark warning, exiled Sindhi nationalist leader Shafi Burfat has highlighted the risks smaller nations face amidst escalating global geopolitical tensions. Speaking on behalf of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Burfat underscored conflicts from Russia-Ukraine, China-Taiwan to Iran-Israel, and Central Asian disputes, stating 'the world is undergoing a dangerous realignment.'

According to Burfat, Pakistan's establishment is allegedly promoting an 'expansionist agenda' called the 'Greater Punjab' project. This plan allegedly involves the annexation of historically Sindhi territories. He also claims Punjab aims to build tactical alliances with the U.S. and China, presenting maneuvers as stabilizing efforts for geopolitical concessions.

Burfat expressed concerns over future regional changes impacting Balochistan and the potential impact on Afghan access to the Arabian Sea. He urged Sindhi society to unite against these threats, calling for grassroots mobilization, international diplomatic efforts, and even armed resistance if necessary to defend Sindh's sovereignty and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

