Escalating Tensions: Russia Strikes Deep into Ukraine

In response to purported Ukrainian 'terrorist' raids, Russia launched intensive strikes on military and industrial targets in Ukraine. The attacks involved hypersonic missiles and drones, significantly impacting several regions and injuring 23 people. Western allies are urged to boost air defense support following the extensive assault.

Updated: 05-07-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 16:50 IST
Explosion lights up the sky over the city during a Russian drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Russian military conducted a series of potent strikes targeting Ukrainian military facilities. The Defense Ministry in Moscow announced the retaliatory actions on Friday, citing 'terrorist' incursions by Ukrainian forces deep within Russian territory as the catalyst. This operation, described as a 'massive strike,' utilized long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-based hypersonic missiles and drones, to execute the mission.

The assault zeroed in on strategic industrial enterprises in Kiev involved in drone development, alongside various military manufacturing sites. Key locations also hit included a military airfield and an undisclosed oil refinery. According to military sources, 'the strike goals were achieved, with all designated facilities hit.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled the event as one of the country's largest airstrikes, implicating 550 aerial targets, including 330 drones. His reports indicate considerable damage across the Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkov, and Chernigov regions, with 23 reported injuries. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that despite extensive strikes across several regions, efforts remain focused on military installations, denying civilian targets.

