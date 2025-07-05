Tensions Over Political Influence Cloud Kinmen-Xiamen Swim Event
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council is reviewing the Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim as political issues surface. Concerns grow over its potential use as a political tool by Xiamen City authorities, raising questions about Kinmen's autonomy. The event faces possible cancellation amid political tensions and upcoming opposition legislator recall votes.
The Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim, a notable event usually symbolizing unity across the Taiwan Strait, faces uncertainty this year. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has announced a meticulous review of the upcoming July 26 swim. Concerns about the event morphing into a politically charged initiative have been raised.
MAC Deputy Head Liang Wen-chieh indicated that authorities from Xiamen City and Fujian province might be leveraging the event for political gains. These developments have prompted Taiwan's central government to advise Kinmen County to reconsider hosting the swim, as there are apprehensions about implications on local autonomy.
Further complicating the situation are looming recall votes for opposition legislators scheduled on the swim date, adding to the cancellation rumors. Despite political tensions, Ou Yang Yi-hsiung from the Kinmen County Sports Club noted no formal cancelation. However, Liang underscored potential legal issues if Chinese participants enter Kinmen's restricted waters, emphasizing security concerns.
