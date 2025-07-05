Left Menu

Tensions Over Political Influence Cloud Kinmen-Xiamen Swim Event

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council is reviewing the Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim as political issues surface. Concerns grow over its potential use as a political tool by Xiamen City authorities, raising questions about Kinmen's autonomy. The event faces possible cancellation amid political tensions and upcoming opposition legislator recall votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 17:56 IST
Tensions Over Political Influence Cloud Kinmen-Xiamen Swim Event
Representative Image (Photo/Kinmen County Education Department via Focus Taiwan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Kinmen-Xiamen Strait Crossing Swim, a notable event usually symbolizing unity across the Taiwan Strait, faces uncertainty this year. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has announced a meticulous review of the upcoming July 26 swim. Concerns about the event morphing into a politically charged initiative have been raised.

MAC Deputy Head Liang Wen-chieh indicated that authorities from Xiamen City and Fujian province might be leveraging the event for political gains. These developments have prompted Taiwan's central government to advise Kinmen County to reconsider hosting the swim, as there are apprehensions about implications on local autonomy.

Further complicating the situation are looming recall votes for opposition legislators scheduled on the swim date, adding to the cancellation rumors. Despite political tensions, Ou Yang Yi-hsiung from the Kinmen County Sports Club noted no formal cancelation. However, Liang underscored potential legal issues if Chinese participants enter Kinmen's restricted waters, emphasizing security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025