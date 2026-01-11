Left Menu

Kerala Minister Accuses Congress of Shielding Accused MLA Amidst Political Tensions

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty has accused the Congress of protecting Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, arrested in a rape case, despite serious allegations. Sivankutty also criticized BJP's political strategies in the state, dismissing claims of their potential rise to power. A protest is planned against the Centre's financial policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:12 IST
Kerala Minister Accuses Congress of Shielding Accused MLA Amidst Political Tensions
Kerala Minister V Sivankutty (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty launched a fierce attack on the Congress on Sunday, over what he perceives as the party's shielding of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil, embroiled in a rape case investigated by the Crime Branch, remains supported by Congress, according to Sivankutty, despite grave allegations.

Sivankutty further alleged that the Congress fears revelations from Mamkootathil if he is disowned, leading to the continuation of his role within the party. He cited media scrutiny as a key reason for the Congress eventually expelling Mamkootathil and criticized the party's covert connections with him.

Addressing remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BJP's prospects in Kerala, Sivankutty dismissed them, asserting Kerala's unique political culture resists such claims. Additionally, Sivankutty highlighted an upcoming protest led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre's alleged financial denial towards Kerala, aiming to raise public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

Kohli Misses Century as India Clinches Victory Over New Zealand

 Global
2
Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

Turmoil in Iran: Rising Deaths Amid Ongoing Protests

 United Arab Emirates
3
Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

Vibrant Gujarat Conference Unveils Future-Ready Fisheries and Economy Growth

 India
4
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026