Kerala Minister Accuses Congress of Shielding Accused MLA Amidst Political Tensions

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty launched a fierce attack on the Congress on Sunday, over what he perceives as the party's shielding of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil. Mamkootathil, embroiled in a rape case investigated by the Crime Branch, remains supported by Congress, according to Sivankutty, despite grave allegations.

Sivankutty further alleged that the Congress fears revelations from Mamkootathil if he is disowned, leading to the continuation of his role within the party. He cited media scrutiny as a key reason for the Congress eventually expelling Mamkootathil and criticized the party's covert connections with him.

Addressing remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on BJP's prospects in Kerala, Sivankutty dismissed them, asserting Kerala's unique political culture resists such claims. Additionally, Sivankutty highlighted an upcoming protest led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against the Centre's alleged financial denial towards Kerala, aiming to raise public awareness.

