Sharjah's Second Heritage Conference: Bridging Cultures Through Folklore

The Sharjah Institute for Heritage recently concluded its Second Heritage Conference at the Arab Heritage Center in Sharjah University City. The two-day event gathered researchers and experts from over 20 countries, emphasizing discussions on popular heritage. Through presentations, workshops, and talks, the conference examined various aspects of cultural studies and documentation.

During the closing ceremony, Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, honored Saif Al Badwawi with the Personality of the Year award. This recognition celebrates his dedication to preserving the UAE's folklore and cultural identity. The conference also acknowledged other speakers and partners for their essential contributions to the event's success.

Al Musallam reflected on the conference's theme, 'Folklore in the Eyes of the Other,' as a milestone for heritage knowledge. It delved into travel literature, offering new insights into how different cultures perceive the UAE's folklore. The event's discussions highlighted the importance of cross-cultural engagement and critically revisiting Western texts through an Arab perspective, aiming to enrich future research and global cultural understanding.

