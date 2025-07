Trump Advocates for Fair Trade: Tariffs Up for Negotiation

In a significant policy announcement, President Donald Trump addressed the contentious issue of tariffs on Monday. Trump asserted that the proposed tariff arrangements aim to rectify long-standing trade imbalances and promise fairness. While expressing a firm stance, he left room for negotiation with countries willing to make equitable deals.

The President highlighted the success of his first term in collecting substantial tariff revenues, specifically from China, boasting fiscal achievements without inflation. Trump anticipates even greater economic gains during his second term, emphasizing that the tariffs collected have already surpassed one hundred billion dollars, bolstering the economy.

Despite a firm deadline of August 1 for implementing US tariffs, Trump indicated flexibility, suggesting possible alternative arrangements. He confirmed that his administration has notified 14 countries about the upcoming reciprocal tariffs, underscoring his administration's strategic approach to international trade negotiations.