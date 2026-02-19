Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Land Encroachment: A Call for Fairness
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced a targeted plan to tackle land encroachment, prioritizing action against influential violators. He emphasized the importance of fairness in the process, beginning with powerful land grabbers. The goal is to ensure an equitable approach to reclaim government land.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has pledged a decisive approach to curb encroachment on government land, vowing to commence with influential violators before considering any action against the poorer populace.
Addressing the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah highlighted the universal agreement on the need for encroachment removal. He pointed out that the imbalance in enforcement, traditionally harsher on the poor, needs change. Abdullah stated that authoritative land grabbers, often shielded by political affiliations, would be the initial focus.
He assured legislative peers that only after dealing with these dominant figures would any potential actions against other violators be considered, reinforcing his commitment to justice and fairness in the government's approach to addressing the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- land
- encroachment
- government
- Omar Abdullah
- bulldozers
- violation
- equitable
- political
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Revives Financial Aid for Women in Distress
Jammu and Kashmir Government Addresses SCARD Bank's Liquidation Process
Karnataka Government Dismisses Corruption Allegations Against Chief Officer
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unveils 'Charge Sheet' Against Assam's BJP Government
Bulgaria's Caretaker Government: A Push for Fair Elections