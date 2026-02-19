Jammu and Kashmir's Crackdown on Land Encroachment: A Call for Fairness

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has pledged a decisive approach to curb encroachment on government land, vowing to commence with influential violators before considering any action against the poorer populace.

Addressing the J&K Legislative Assembly, Abdullah highlighted the universal agreement on the need for encroachment removal. He pointed out that the imbalance in enforcement, traditionally harsher on the poor, needs change. Abdullah stated that authoritative land grabbers, often shielded by political affiliations, would be the initial focus.

He assured legislative peers that only after dealing with these dominant figures would any potential actions against other violators be considered, reinforcing his commitment to justice and fairness in the government's approach to addressing the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)