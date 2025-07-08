Tibetan Diaspora in Poland Marks Dalai Lama's 90th Birthday with Cultural Celebration

The Tibetan diaspora in Poland gathered to celebrate the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with a peaceful event held in Warsaw on July 6. The celebration included cultural programs, a collective prayer, and offerings of traditional khatas, demonstrating the deep reverence held for the Dalai Lama among Tibetans and Polish supporters of Tibetan culture and Buddhism.

Organized by the Tibetan Association in Poland, the event also saw the introduction of the Dalai Lama's book, "Voice for the Voiceless," presented by University of Warsaw student Paulina Koniuch. Koniuch emphasized the global importance of the Dalai Lama's teachings on compassion and non-violence. A documentary showcasing Dolma Ling Nunnery in India was screened, providing insights into the lives of Tibetan Buddhist nuns in exile.

The Dalai Lama, a spiritual leader revered as an incarnation of Avalokiteshvara in Tibetan Buddhism, fled Tibet in 1959 following the Chinese invasion. Despite living in exile in India, he remains a prominent advocate for peace and Tibetan identity preservation. Celebrations of his birthday occurred not only in Poland but also across Tibetan communities worldwide, highlighting hope for a future recognized reincarnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)