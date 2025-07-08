Afghan Refugees in Crisis: A Plea for US Resettlement Support

Afghan refugees stranded in Pakistan are increasingly desperate for the United States to restart the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), according to reports from Khaama Press. Many refugees, who hold P1 and P2 immigration cases, have expressed grave concerns over their uncertain futures and the welfare of their families.

The refugees, many of whom worked alongside American forces and missions in Afghanistan, have completed necessary screenings and clearances but remain stuck due to the suspension of USRAP. This limbo has reportedly led to stress-induced tragedies, with at least four individuals having lost their lives due to psychological distress.

Amid fears of forced deportation and potential danger if returned to Afghanistan, these refugees are appealing to US President Trump, the State Department, and international bodies for immediate support and resumption of the resettlement process. They emphasize the urgent need for psychological, educational, and legal assistance during this prolonged uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)