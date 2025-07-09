Left Menu

US-Philippines Military Drills Intensify Amidst Regional Tensions

The Philippines is solidifying its role as a key ally in the US-China rivalry, highlighted by joint military exercises involving fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets. The drills aim to bolster defense collaboration and come as tensions with China escalate, underscoring Manila's strategic significance in regional security dynamics.

  • Philippines

The Philippines is rapidly emerging as a key player in the escalating US-China power struggle in the Indo-Pacific, with the United States deploying state-of-the-art military assets to the strategically important archipelago. This includes the recent arrival of fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighters, participating in the 'Cope Thunder 25-2' joint air exercise with Philippine forces.

The exercises, running from July 7 to July 18, involve over 2,500 personnel, including 225 from the US Pacific Air Forces. The drills aim to enhance interoperability and strengthen bilateral ties, marking a significant milestone as Philippine FA-50 jets fly alongside the US F-35s for the first time.

The defense partnership is further solidified under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), allowing US operations from key Philippine bases. This deployment underscores Manila's vital role in regional security, particularly concerning tensions over Taiwan, as China's unease grows with Washington's increasing influence in the region.

