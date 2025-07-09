PM Modi Applauds Namibia for Cheetah Conservation Gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound gratitude to Namibia for its generous gift of Cheetahs, instrumental in India's wildlife conservation efforts, while addressing the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday. He emphasized the shared ethos of cooperation, conservation, and compassion binding the two nations.

Modi noted the success of Project Cheetah, initiated in 2022 with the translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, and praised their acclimatization in India's Kuno National Park. The endeavor, overseen by a specialized Cheetah Project Steering Committee, aims to bolster the species, listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

In his address, Modi honored Namibia's heritage by paying tribute to its founding father, President Sam Nujoma, and the heroes of its freedom struggle. Highlighting shared values and historical support for Namibia's independence, Modi celebrated the enduring friendship between the nations, reinforced by Namibia awarding him its highest civilian honor.

