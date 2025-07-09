Left Menu

PM Modi Applauds Namibia for Cheetah Conservation Gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Namibia's contribution to India's Cheetah reintroduction efforts during his address to the Namibian Parliament. Highlighting strong Indo-Namibian ties, he celebrated the shared history of both nations and received Namibia's highest civilian award. Modi's visit concluded his extensive five-nation tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:36 IST
PM Modi addressing the Parliament of Namibia (Photo/ANI DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound gratitude to Namibia for its generous gift of Cheetahs, instrumental in India's wildlife conservation efforts, while addressing the Namibian Parliament on Wednesday. He emphasized the shared ethos of cooperation, conservation, and compassion binding the two nations.

Modi noted the success of Project Cheetah, initiated in 2022 with the translocation of Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, and praised their acclimatization in India's Kuno National Park. The endeavor, overseen by a specialized Cheetah Project Steering Committee, aims to bolster the species, listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List.

In his address, Modi honored Namibia's heritage by paying tribute to its founding father, President Sam Nujoma, and the heroes of its freedom struggle. Highlighting shared values and historical support for Namibia's independence, Modi celebrated the enduring friendship between the nations, reinforced by Namibia awarding him its highest civilian honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

