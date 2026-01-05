US to Control Venezuela's Oil Amid Leadership Turmoil

In a bid to address growing concerns over US intervention, Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the nation's stance on Venezuela's crisis. The focus remains on maintaining an oil quarantine to leverage policy changes, contrasting President Trump's assertions of exerting direct control over the country.

Rubio's statements aimed to reassure those wary of another prolonged US intervention akin to Iraq or Afghanistan. While Trump vowed to 'run' Venezuela, Rubio explained this would be executed through economic measures rather than direct governance, such as the continued enforcement of an oil blockade to pressure reform.

The US's approach has prompted backlash from Venezuela's leadership, who reject Maduro's ouster. Despite controversy over the legality of actions like bombing drug-trafficking vessels, the US maintains its stance, leveraging military presence in the region while emphasizing a different strategy for the Western Hemisphere.

