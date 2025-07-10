Ajaneesh Kumar Appointed as Indian Ambassador to Uruguay Concurrently with Argentina

In a diplomatic move that underscores India's growing influence in South America, Ajaneesh Kumar, a veteran Indian diplomat from the 1996 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, has been appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Uruguay, while continuing his ambassadorial tenure in Argentina. This was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, highlighting Kumar's residence in Buenos Aires.

Kumar's extensive career in foreign service includes pivotal roles within India's Ministry of External Affairs, covering diverse portfolios such as the Technical Cooperation Division and the United Nations (Political) Division. He has also held diplomatic positions across the globe, including Mexico, Switzerland, Ghana, and Estonia, showcasing his adeptness in international diplomacy.

His dual accreditation comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral discussions with Uruguay's President Yamandu Orsi during the 17th BRICS Summit. The discussions focused on enhancing India-MERCOSUR trade relations, aiming to unlock significant economic opportunities. Additionally, PM Modi's recent visit to Argentina marked a strengthening of ties, as he was honored with the Key to Buenos Aires, reflecting the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

