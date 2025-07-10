Left Menu

Balochistan Blaze: BLF's Operation Baam Shakes Province

In a wave of strategic attacks across Balochistan, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) initiates 'Operation Baam,' targeting government sites and signaling a new phase in regional tensions. The offensive emphasizes the ongoing unrest in the province and the BLF's push against perceived exploitation.

A press release issued by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) on July 10, 2025, announcing the launch of "Operation Baam" (Source: Baloch Liberation Front). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a series of orchestrated attacks late Tuesday, Balochistan witnessed significant disruption as the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) launched 'Operation Baam,' targeting multiple government installations. The offensive spanned districts such as Panjgur, Surab, Kech, and Kharan, resulting in widespread chaos.

While the full extent of the damage remains unconfirmed, explosive attacks are reported to have hit military checkpoints, communication networks, and administrative facilities, signaling a significant challenge to authorities. Major Gwahram Baloch, BLF's spokesperson, described the operation as a strategic move in the Baloch fight for national liberation.

Viewing these actions as a demonstration of capability, Major Gwahram asserted that the coordinated strikes underline the group's ability to execute extensive military operations. The campaign marks a significant escalation in the protracted conflict, highlighting persistent issues of autonomy and resource exploitation in Balochistan. Security forces have since initiated searches in affected areas, aiming to restore order in the tumultuous region.

