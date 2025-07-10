Grenade Attacks in Balochistan Highlight Escalating Tensions
Two grenade attacks in Balochistan left five injured and increased security concerns as the Balochistan Liberation Front claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on government installations. The incidents underscore ongoing violence and highlight longstanding human rights concerns in Pakistan's southwestern province.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Wednesday saw two grenade attacks in Balochistan, injuring five people, including women and children, according to Dawn. The first incident occurred when unidentified attackers targeted a house in Turbat with a grenade, causing injuries and damage.
Another attack targeted a police checkpoint in Sibi, but no injuries were reported. Both attacks are under investigation, with no group claiming immediate responsibility. Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front took credit for disturbances including attacks on military and administrative facilities.
The ongoing violence reveals a deteriorating security situation in Balochistan, a region marred by cycles of insurgency and state crackdowns. Human rights issues such as enforced disappearances and economic marginalisation continue to draw international concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)