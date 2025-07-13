Left Menu

Fazlur Rehman Calls for Internal Change in PTI-Led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges internal change within the PTI-dominated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He critiques the existing administration for inadequate security and governance, suggesting that reforms should emerge from within PTI ranks. Rehman also questions the motives behind revisiting the FATA merger, seeking clarity from involved parties.

Updated: 13-07-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:08 IST
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (Image: X/@MoulanaOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political statement, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged for a reshuffle within the PTI-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a Peshawar press conference, Rehman emphasized the need for change to originate from within the ruling party if it maintains the majority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent discussions with provincial leaders underline concerns over the PTI's decade-long governance. JUI-F takes issue with the provincial administration's failure to ensure security and accountability. Despite these concerns, PTI remains vigilant against attempts to destabilize its government.

Rehman has also cast doubts over the renewed discussion on the FATA merger, accusing the government of ulterior motives. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, however, reassures the public that the committee aims to discuss and revive the existing governance structures in merged districts rather than reverse the merger itself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

