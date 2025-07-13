Fazlur Rehman Calls for Internal Change in PTI-Led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

In a significant political statement, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged for a reshuffle within the PTI-led government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Speaking at a Peshawar press conference, Rehman emphasized the need for change to originate from within the ruling party if it maintains the majority.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent discussions with provincial leaders underline concerns over the PTI's decade-long governance. JUI-F takes issue with the provincial administration's failure to ensure security and accountability. Despite these concerns, PTI remains vigilant against attempts to destabilize its government.

Rehman has also cast doubts over the renewed discussion on the FATA merger, accusing the government of ulterior motives. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, however, reassures the public that the committee aims to discuss and revive the existing governance structures in merged districts rather than reverse the merger itself.

