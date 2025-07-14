Left Menu

Tragic Church Shooting in Lexington Leaves Community in Mourning

A fatal shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky, resulted in the deaths of two women and injuries to both a police officer and a churchgoer. The suspect, who was shot dead by officers, fled to the church following an earlier altercation near Blue Grass Airport.

In a devastating incident that unfolded in Lexington, Kentucky, two women were killed and two men injured following a shooting at the Richmond Road Baptist Church. According to officials, the tragic event occurred when a state trooper stopped a vehicle near Blue Grass Airport before a suspect fled, leading to the church shooting.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers explained in a Sunday news conference that the initial confrontation involved the officer being shot, prompting the suspect to escape, hijack a vehicle, and head towards the church. Preliminary information suggests a possible connection between the suspect and individuals at the church, although Weathers did not provide additional details.

Responding officers neutralized the threat by shooting the suspect, who died on the scene. While the shooter's identification has been withheld pending family notification, victims Beverly Gumm, 72, and Christina Combs, 34, were confirmed deceased. Two men sustained injuries, with one in critical condition. The affected officer is reported stable. The airport incident, though unrelated to the church, affected Terminal Drive operations temporarily.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn described the Richmond Baptist Church congregation as closely-knit. While the attack shocked the community, residents were urged by officials, including Governor Andy Beshear and US Representative Andy Barr, to remain grateful for the swift response from law enforcement, and prayers have been extended for those affected.

Statements from Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and Senator Rand Paul echoed sentiments of sorrow and gratitude for first responders while condemning the violence that intruded on the sacred space of worship.

