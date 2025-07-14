Left Menu

Jaishankar's Beijing Visit: Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Strengthening India-China Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing focused on reviving the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which holds spiritual significance for Indians. Jaishankar emphasized India's support for China's SCO presidency and discussed improving bilateral relations amidst complex global dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:59 IST
Jaishankar's Beijing Visit: Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Strengthening India-China Ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, marking a significant step in improving India-China relations. During their discussion, Jaishankar highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage sacred to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, an initiative well-received in India.

The Minister expressed India's backing of China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency, noting the steady progress in bilateral ties since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year. He pointed out the importance of maintaining this positive trajectory, underscoring the constructive dialogue between the two nations.

The meeting also addressed the complexities of the current international landscape, emphasizing the need for open communication. Jaishankar, who arrived in Beijing following his visit to Singapore, planned further talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. His visit comes after a period of strained relations due to the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff, yet recent diplomatic efforts seek to mend and foster cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025