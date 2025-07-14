Jaishankar's Beijing Visit: Revival of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Strengthening India-China Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, marking a significant step in improving India-China relations. During their discussion, Jaishankar highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, a pilgrimage sacred to Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, an initiative well-received in India.

The Minister expressed India's backing of China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) presidency, noting the steady progress in bilateral ties since the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year. He pointed out the importance of maintaining this positive trajectory, underscoring the constructive dialogue between the two nations.

The meeting also addressed the complexities of the current international landscape, emphasizing the need for open communication. Jaishankar, who arrived in Beijing following his visit to Singapore, planned further talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. His visit comes after a period of strained relations due to the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff, yet recent diplomatic efforts seek to mend and foster cooperation.