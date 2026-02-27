Vice President JD Vance Sparks Debate in Wisconsin

Vice President JD Vance delivered a scathing critique of Democrats in a pivotal speech in Wisconsin's third congressional district on Thursday. The district, which played a significant role in Donald Trump's 2016 victory, is now at the center of intense political battles as Democrats aim to reclaim control of the House of Representatives.

Amid rising economic dissatisfaction, Vance accused Democrats of causing price hikes during the Biden administration, likening their complaints on affordability to 'an arsonist complaining about fire.' With the district's incumbent Republican, Derrick Van Orden, having narrowly won re-election in 2024, it remains a top Democratic target.

As Republicans focus on economic issues, Vance visited a local plant and echoed President Trump's economic messages from the State of the Union. The region's electoral dynamics could play a crucial role in determining control of Congress as both parties prepare for a closely watched midterm election in November.