Left Menu

JD Vance Criticizes Democrats Amidst Wisconsin's Political Battle

U.S. Vice President JD Vance targeted Democrats in a speech in Wisconsin's competitive third congressional district. As the Democrats aim to regain House control, Vance accused them of causing economic difficulties. The district, once leaning Democratic, has become a Republican stronghold since Trump's rise, highlighting its political importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 03:38 IST
JD Vance Criticizes Democrats Amidst Wisconsin's Political Battle
JD Vance

In a politically charged speech in Wisconsin's third congressional district, U.S. Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized the Democrats, blaming them for economic woes. The context is the upcoming midterms, where Democrats are striving to regain control of the House.

Vance's visit underscored the district's significance; previously a Democratic stronghold, it pivoted to support Trump since 2016. With the Republican incumbent Derrick Van Orden securing his last election by a narrow margin, Democrats see the district as a prime opportunity to tip the balance.

Frequenting the district, including a visit to Pointe Precision factory, Vance affirmed the Republican administration's economic stance. However, his remarks drew Democratic rebuttal, accusing him of obfuscating Trump's economic policies. The political landscape remains tense ahead of November's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

 Nigeria
2
Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partnership

Political Allies Across Party Lines: Mamdani and Trump's Surprising Partners...

 Global
3
Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

Global Equity Markets Face Uncertainty Amid High-Tech Valuation Concerns

 Global
4
Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

Taylor Twellman Urges FIFA for Universal Concussion Protocol

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026