Nepal's Minister Resigns Amid Bribery Scandal Uproar

Rajkumar Gupta, Nepal's Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, resigned on Tuesday in the wake of a bribery scandal that ignited widespread public fury and political outrage. He announced his resignation on Facebook days after an incriminating audio recording allegedly captured him soliciting a bribe for political and land-related favors.

Gupta expressed feeling unfairly targeted, stating, "It is well known to everyone that my name has been continuously associated with bribery deals for the past few days. Sometimes it seems like I have become the victim for the incident where I have no role." He submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister, urging an investigation to uncover the truth. The leaked audio, reportedly taped between late December and January, implicates Gupta in a financial deal concerning the Land Commission Chair's appointment in Kaski district.

In the recordings, Gupta, a member of CPN-UML, allegedly demanded NPR 7.8 million for a political post and a civil service transfer. Opposition parties have called for his immediate resignation and legal proceedings, accusing him of eroding public trust and misusing his power. Civil society and the general public have demanded accountability and systemic reforms.

Beyond bribery charges, Gupta also faced allegations of pressuring land revenue officers and threatening inter-ministerial repercussions for non-compliance. The controversy attracted scrutiny upon Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, as coalition and opposition lawmakers insisted on Gupta's resignation. Initially, Oli refrained from addressing the issue.

The cabinet meeting on Monday evening reportedly skipped the topic, despite Gupta's attendance. Post-meeting, Prime Minister Oli held separate talks with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Janata Samajbadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav. Meanwhile, questions linger around Land Management and Cooperatives Minister Balaram Adhikari, further embroiling UML in controversy.

In a parliamentary address, Maoist Centre Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal criticized the government for shielding corruption and nurturing a system benefiting brokers over formal entities, intensifying calls for institutional changes. (ANI)