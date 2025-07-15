Left Menu

Iran Signals Willingness for Talks Amid Tensions with US and Israel

Iran has expressed amenability to negotiations with the US on its nuclear program, provided discussions occur without preconditions and respect Tehran's core demands, including uranium enrichment. Tensions continue, fueled by recent military actions involving Israel and the US, complicating diplomatic efforts. Meanwhile, Iran underscores commitment to diplomacy and rejects war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:28 IST
Iran Signals Willingness for Talks Amid Tensions with US and Israel
US President Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei (Photo credit/X@Khamenei_m). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran recently extended an olive branch to the United States, showing readiness to engage in dialogues concerning its nuclear program, according to Ali Velayati, a senior advisor to Iranian leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. However, this willingness comes with stipulations, as Tehran insists on talks devoid of preconditions while adhering to its core demands, particularly the right to uranium enrichment.

The situation remains precarious amid heightened tensions, following recent clashes involving Israel and subsequent conflicts with the US. The assaults began with Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion,' prompting retaliatory strikes between involved parties. Despite these hostilities, there appears to be a diplomatic window, as both Washington and Tehran have indicated interest in resuming discussions and pursuing a negotiated settlement over nuclear enrichment concerns.

Adding to the complexity, Iran has demonstrated its commitment to diplomacy while firmly opposing war. With legislation in place to halt cooperation with international nuclear watchdogs, the nation projects determination to assert its interests, even as its leaders call for unity among Islamic nations against perceived aggression supported by the US, further complicating the path to peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

