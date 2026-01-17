Left Menu

Gaza Board Controversy: Israel Criticizes Uncoordinated U.S. Announcement

Israel's Prime Minister's office has expressed disapproval over the recent U.S. decision on the Gaza executive board composition, citing lack of coordination and contradiction with Israeli policy. The inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remains contentious. Further discussions with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:38 IST
Controversy arose on Saturday as Israel's Prime Minister's office publicly objected to the Trump administration's announcement regarding the Gaza executive board composition, citing it was not coordinated with Israel and contradicted government policy.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is set to address the matter with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though specific conflicts in the board composition remain undisclosed.

The board, inclusive of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who Israel opposes having any role in Gaza, reflects a broader international collaboration. This move coincides with the initiation of the second phase of President Trump's plan for Gaza, aiming for transitional governance.

