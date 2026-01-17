Gaza Board Controversy: Israel Criticizes Uncoordinated U.S. Announcement
Israel's Prime Minister's office has expressed disapproval over the recent U.S. decision on the Gaza executive board composition, citing lack of coordination and contradiction with Israeli policy. The inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan remains contentious. Further discussions with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are planned.
Controversy arose on Saturday as Israel's Prime Minister's office publicly objected to the Trump administration's announcement regarding the Gaza executive board composition, citing it was not coordinated with Israel and contradicted government policy.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is set to address the matter with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though specific conflicts in the board composition remain undisclosed.
The board, inclusive of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who Israel opposes having any role in Gaza, reflects a broader international collaboration. This move coincides with the initiation of the second phase of President Trump's plan for Gaza, aiming for transitional governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greece's Territorial Waters Expansion in Aegean: A Potential Flashpoint with Turkey
Putin’s Diplomatic Play: Mediating Middle East Tensions
Maersk Charts a Course Back Through the Suez Canal Amid Middle Eastern Calm
Putin and Netanyahu Discuss Middle East Stability Efforts
Middle Eastern Allies Urge Caution Amid Rising Tensions with Iran