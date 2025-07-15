SpaceX's Dragon 'Grace' Returns: Axiom-4 Crew Completes Historic ISS Mission
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft 'Grace' successfully returned from a 19-day mission to the ISS, marking a milestone in Indo-US space collaboration. The mission, featuring pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, saw the execution of 60 scientific studies. The splashdown was confirmed near California, concluding the Axiom-4 crew's groundbreaking journey.
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, named 'Grace,' made a successful landing in the Pacific Ocean near California's coast, bringing home the Axiom-4 crew, including the first Indian to visit the ISS, pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. This mission marks a significant achievement in Indo-US space endeavors.
"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth," SpaceX announced on the social media platform X. The mission concluded a 19-day tenure aboard the ISS, involving essential scientific research and outreach activities conducted by the international crew.
Preparatory steps for re-entry, including securing the nosecone and completing the deorbit burn, were confirmed by SpaceX. Over the course of 22.5 hours from the ISS, the Dragon spacecraft transported more than 580 pounds of cargo, supplementing this mission's scientific accomplishments with experimental data and NASA hardware.
