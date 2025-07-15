SpaceX's Dragon 'Grace' Returns: Axiom-4 Crew Completes Historic ISS Mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, named 'Grace,' made a successful landing in the Pacific Ocean near California's coast, bringing home the Axiom-4 crew, including the first Indian to visit the ISS, pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. This mission marks a significant achievement in Indo-US space endeavors.

"Splashdown of Dragon confirmed - welcome back to Earth," SpaceX announced on the social media platform X. The mission concluded a 19-day tenure aboard the ISS, involving essential scientific research and outreach activities conducted by the international crew.

Preparatory steps for re-entry, including securing the nosecone and completing the deorbit burn, were confirmed by SpaceX. Over the course of 22.5 hours from the ISS, the Dragon spacecraft transported more than 580 pounds of cargo, supplementing this mission's scientific accomplishments with experimental data and NASA hardware.

(With inputs from agencies.)