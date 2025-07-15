Left Menu

Zelensky Signs Landmark Laws Altering Ukraine's Stance on Mines and Citizenship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has enacted laws allowing the use of anti-personnel mines and legalizing multiple citizenship. He instructed officials to expedite the necessary by-laws for implementation, marking a significant shift in the nation's legal framework regarding defense protocols and citizenship policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:02 IST
Zelensky Signs Landmark Laws Altering Ukraine's Stance on Mines and Citizenship
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo/@ZelenskyyUa) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a notable shift in policy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that suspends the Ottawa Convention's prohibition on anti-personnel mines within Ukraine. This decision, announced on Tuesday, represents a critical alteration to the nation's defense strategy.

Zelensky also approved legislation that legalizes multiple citizenship, a move that could potentially transform the demographic and civic landscape of Ukraine, allowing citizens to hold dual or multiple nationalities.

To ensure the swift implementation of these laws, the President has directed Ukrainian officials via his Telegram channel to urgently draft and approve all necessary by-laws, underscoring the administration's commitment to these pivotal changes.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025