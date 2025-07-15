In a notable shift in policy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that suspends the Ottawa Convention's prohibition on anti-personnel mines within Ukraine. This decision, announced on Tuesday, represents a critical alteration to the nation's defense strategy.

Zelensky also approved legislation that legalizes multiple citizenship, a move that could potentially transform the demographic and civic landscape of Ukraine, allowing citizens to hold dual or multiple nationalities.

To ensure the swift implementation of these laws, the President has directed Ukrainian officials via his Telegram channel to urgently draft and approve all necessary by-laws, underscoring the administration's commitment to these pivotal changes.