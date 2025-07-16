Left Menu

Emirates Expands Courier Express Service to Australia, Enhancing Cross-Border Deliveries

Emirates has extended its Courier Express solution to Australia, providing direct package delivery to four major cities. The expansion aims to improve cross-border shipping experiences, benefiting businesses and consumers with fast, efficient logistics tailored to the region's demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:19 IST
Representaive Image. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move to redefine the cross-border delivery landscape, Emirates has launched its Emirates Courier Express solution in Australia. This expansion, only months following the initial launch, underscores the airline's dedication to enhancing international package deliveries.

With packages now flying directly to Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney on 70 weekly flights, the airline is leveraging its robust passenger flight schedule to ensure seamless connectivity. Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation at Emirates SkyCargo, highlighted the importance of Australia as a market, noting the logistical challenges and historical underservice it has faced.

While cross-border eCommerce trust is rising, with only 6% of international shoppers buying from Australia, logistical hurdles remain. Emirates aims to address these challenges with direct connectivity and efficient delivery times, as 45% growth in inbound parcel volume over the past two years highlights the rising online shopping trend among Australian households.

