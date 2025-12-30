Shaheen Afridi Leaves Brisbane Heat Due to Knee Injury

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the renowned Pakistani paceman, has been forced to cut short his participation with the Brisbane Heat due to a knee injury. Afridi, who injured his knee cartilage during a Big Bash League win over the Adelaide Strikers, is heading back to Pakistan for medical treatment.

The decision followed consultations with Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. This return marks an abrupt end to Afridi's promising stint with the Heat, with both parties expressing mutual gratitude and support.

Afridi's absence is a significant loss to the Brisbane squad, with CEO Terry Svenson and acting captain Xavier Bartlett praising his professional demeanor and valuable contribution to the team's performances. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find a replacement for the pace bowler.

