Shaheen Afridi Leaves Brisbane Heat Due to Knee Injury

Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi departs Brisbane Heat to address a knee injury sustained in a match against Adelaide Strikers. His premature return to Pakistan for treatment jeopardizes his participation in the ICC T20 World Cup. Brisbane Heat appreciates Afridi's contributions and wishes him a swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 18:10 IST
Shaheen Afridi Leaves Brisbane Heat Due to Knee Injury
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the renowned Pakistani paceman, has been forced to cut short his participation with the Brisbane Heat due to a knee injury. Afridi, who injured his knee cartilage during a Big Bash League win over the Adelaide Strikers, is heading back to Pakistan for medical treatment.

The decision followed consultations with Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. This return marks an abrupt end to Afridi's promising stint with the Heat, with both parties expressing mutual gratitude and support.

Afridi's absence is a significant loss to the Brisbane squad, with CEO Terry Svenson and acting captain Xavier Bartlett praising his professional demeanor and valuable contribution to the team's performances. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to find a replacement for the pace bowler.

(With inputs from agencies.)

