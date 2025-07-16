Union Minister Giriraj Singh Strengthens Textile Ties with Japan

On the second day of his official Japan visit, Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, took significant strides to cement bilateral textile relationships by engaging in high-level meetings with prominent Japanese firms. Singh inaugurated the 16th India Trend Fair 2025 in Tokyo, a pivotal platform facilitating direct connections between Indian textile exporters and Japanese buyers, according to a statement from the Ministry of Textiles.

Singh's discussions with YKK Corporation, the largest zipper and fastening products manufacturer globally, were particularly encouraging. YKK, which already has operations in Haryana, expressed interest in expanding to more Indian states. Singh invited YKK to invest in the PM MITRA Parks, an offer that was received with enthusiasm.

In another key meeting, Singh conversed with the President of Workman Co., a leader in workwear and functional apparel, showcasing India's burgeoning manufacturing sector. Workman is strongly considering establishing production facilities in India within the PM MITRA framework. Discussions with Konica Minolta also proved promising, as the company is keen to grow in India aligned with ESG and sustainability goals.

Moreover, Singh held talks with Asahi Kasei Corporation, a USD 20 billion entity involved in fibres, industrial materials, and specialty textiles. Asahi Kasei is eager to invest as a part of the 'Make in India for the World' initiative. The day culminated in a roadshow at the Indian Embassy, celebrating India-Japan partnerships in textiles, with over 100 industry leaders present. Singh emphasized India's prowess as a global textile hub, inviting Japanese firms to partake in India's textile growth narrative.